Doble Simplifies Long-term Accurate Dissolved Gas Monitoring with Calisto® R9

Next generation online monitor combines infrared gas measurements with automated on-board calibration using water vapor

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the release of the Calisto R9 Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA) Monitor. Ground-breaking new technologies allow Calisto R9 to deliver accurate gas readings over the long haul without the maintenance costs associated with cylinders of consumable gas.

"Calisto R9 was developed to provide asset managers with early fault detection and lifetime-accurate DGA diagnostics, while minimizing monitor maintenance time and expense," said Stephan Brauer, Chief Technology Officer at Morgan Schaffer, a Doble company since 2017. "The key to achieving this goal is a U.S.-patented system that uses water vapor as a calibrant to maintain the accuracy of the gas measurements over time – an industry first."

Calisto R9 reports hourly readings of all the key transformer fault gases. A new differential infrared photoacoustic spectroscopy (DIPAS) method provides accurate measurements of carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4), and ethane (C2H6). Hydrogen (H2) is measured using the sensitive and stable thermal-conductivity method that has been a differentiator for Calisto fault-detection monitors for more than 20 years.

"Early fault detection and identification are key for ensuring asset health and grid reliability. We've paired these powerful new gas measurement technologies with 50 years of DGA know-how to provide a dependable easy-to-use monitor for asset management teams," said May Scally, Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Schaffer.

The new product also features all new electronics for enhanced reliability and supply-chain resilience, with a generous offering of communication features and optional modules. A Linux operating system allows the product to integrate into any smart substation architecture while meeting evolving requirements for cyber security. The new browser-based user interface offers intuitive operation and harmonizes the user experience with other products in Doble's condition monitoring suite.

"We've brought together Doble's century of knowledge in asset health and maintenance and Morgan Schaffer's deep experience in dissolved gas analysis to create this next-generation product that makes dissolved gas monitoring easier and more impactful for utilities globally," added Bryan Sayler, President of Doble.

Calisto R9 will be produced at a new facility in Montréal, Québec, Canada using world-class methodologies for lean-manufacturing and quality assurance. After-sales support will be provided through Doble's international network of channel partners and affiliated companies, including Altanova.

For more information on the Calisto R9 online DGA monitor, please visit the website.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

