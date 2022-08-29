AgileSherpas Ranks No. 827 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Driven by its innovative approach to Agile transformations and dedication to supporting non-technical teams, AgileSherpas posts three-year revenue growth of 518 percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by increasingly strong customer demand, AgileSherpas (agilesherpas.com) has just been recognized as No. 827 on the annual Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. AgileSherpas joins companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Chobani, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brand names that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 List.

"AgileSherpas has been rapidly iterating ever since we were founded just over five years ago, and this award is a powerful validation of that market-driven evolution. We've grown organically yet very intentionally from a small band of trainers and coaches focused on Agile marketing training into a world-class team of agilists supporting end-to-end, enterprise-grade Agile transformations," said AgileSherpas CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Fryrear. "Our year-over-year revenue growth directly reflects the ever-growing need for these services."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid labor shortages, travel restrictions, supply chain woes, and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, AgileSherpas quickly pivoted to 100% online, remote delivery of all services, and has continued to scale its digital offerings through innovative combinations of instructor-led workshops, self-directed courses, virtual coaching, and new hybrid learning offerings. Later this year, the company will launch Transformation as a Service (TaaS)SM, opening an entirely new path to agility for its enterprise customers.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

AgileSherpas' Head of Training and Delivery, Ross Libby, praised his team for their role in earning this recognition: "Our Sherpas are deeply passionate about their work; we all firmly believe that Agile ways of working help individuals, teams, and organizations thrive in this now human-capital centric world. Their commitment to delivering outstanding outcomes ensures our customers recognize the results they came to us seeking."

Founded in 2017, AgileSherpas originally made a splash in the Agile market by co-authoring the world's first internationally recognized Agile marketing training course with the International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile). The AgileSherpas team quickly expanded their offerings to include long-term coaching for teams and leadership, organizational design, and all other aspects of Agile transformation. Known as Agility AscensionTM, their transformation approach provides a flexible yet data-driven and customized path to the peak of agility for marketers and other teams outside the technical realms of software development and IT.

Protracted demand for this specialized approach has enabled AgileSherpas to triple their headcount over the past 18 months, which has sustainably catapulted AgileSherpas to its place on the Inc. 5000 List. Leadership now looks to capitalize on the embrace of online and hybrid learning that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated by creating the world's first Transformation-as-a-Service (TaaS)SM approach.

"By leveraging anywhere, anytime access to this enterprise-grade approach, TaaS aims to make Agile transformation less risky and more likely to succeed," said Fryrear. "We look forward to deploying this unique approach in order to best support even more departments, business units, and organizations in their broad understanding and adoption of Agile ways of working."

