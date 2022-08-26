PLS Logistics Services Ranks as Fast 50 Business

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading, technology-driven, third-party logistics provider, has been ranked 19th on the Pittsburgh Business Times' Fast 50 List. The Pittsburgh Business Times awards 50 companies in the Pittsburgh region with tremendous business growth from 2019 to 2021.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Fast 50 Award winner by Pittsburgh Business Times," Greg Burns, President & CEO of PLS Logistics, said. "We attribute our exceptional growth to our team's consistent dedication, day in and day out. We are especially grateful to our loyal and dedicated carrier partners who have enabled our teams to deliver strong service in challenging market conditions. We're looking forward to more achievements in years to come."

PLS Logistics Services attributes much of its recent growth to its employees. Their branch offices and national account teams are breaking revenue records and working to provide customers with the best service and innovative technology daily. With 600 employees divided among their offices, including a new headquarters in Cranberry Township, PA, PLS Logistics Services is looking forward to more success in the years ahead.

About Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times is one of 43 business journals published by the parent company, American City Business Journals. Pittsburgh Business Times reports on news, real estate, health care, banking, technology, and more in the growing Pittsburgh market.

In addition to reporting on business news, the Pittsburgh Business Times also presents annual awards to outstanding local companies. For years, the Fast 50 award has been presented to 50 local businesses with significant growth; this year's award measures revenue growth from 2019 to 2021. Considering the pandemic and various supply chain disruptions during this time frame, winning this award is no small feat.

About PLS Logistics

PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage, and technology services for shippers across all industries, with revenues in excess of $1.2 billion in 2022. PLS manages over a million loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air, and ocean.

Since 1991, PLS Logistics has helped businesses of all sizes move freight across North America. PLS originally worked solely with the transportation of mining and metals, but has since expanded into every industry from retail, food and beverage, heavy haul, and more.

