VINASOY AND ITS NEW MARKS ON THE INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MAP

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides maintaining as the top supplier of domestic soymilk, Vinasoy continues to gain new achievements in the export segment thanks to its active expansion of potential international markets.

The pride of Vietnamese soy milk on the journey of reaching out to the 'big sea'

Vinasoy has been a part of Vietnamese consumers' nutritional lives since 1997, and the brand has also maintained the leading position in the instant soy milk industry for many consecutive years. According to Nielsen, in August 2021, Vinasoy accounted for 92.2% market share of paper-packed soy milk nationwide. Also, as stated by the global data analysis firm GlobalData UK, Vinasoy was named as the first and the only Vietnamese enterprise in the top 5 largest soy milk companies in the world for three years in a row, from 2018 – to 2021.

Vinasoy products in Asian chain stores… (PRNewswire)

… and in Don Quijote store chains in Japan. (PRNewswire)

Recently, Vinasoy has continued to mark the 'made in Vietnam' soy milk on major and promising markets by putting the products on shelves, making Vinasoy more and more boldly on the world dairy map. Vinasoy products now can be found in nearly 200 Asian stores in the United States, the Vietnamese convenience stores in Seoul and Ansan in Korea, 400 more Don Quijote stores in Japan, 10 stores of Stop Mart convenience store chain in Yangon – Myanmar's capital, and 2 traditional markets in Bago.

Previously, Vinasoy's milestone of reaching out to the world began in 2020, with the products launching on 11 leading Chinese e-commerce platforms. In 2021, Vinasoy's products had been officially available in Chinese and Japanese supermarkets. Moreover, Vinasoy has effectively covered the majority of Japan, with approximately 1,000 Asian stores and supermarkets spreading along 45/47 provinces.

The strength and vision of the dairy industry's 'giant'

The United States, China, Korea, Japan, and Myanmar are core markets with huge consumption. Yet, there are hurdles which are challenges related to product quality and severe inspection criteria of many countries, as well as tough competition from both domestic and global companies. Particularly, in the last two years, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the production-supply chain to massive break down, making it more difficult for many businesses; and the conquering of other international markets of Vinasoy has shown persistent efforts of the No.1 Vietnamese soy milk manufacturer.

Vinasoy has carefully studied target customers in exporting nations to adjust not only packaging requirements but also the flavor and other factors. (PRNewswire)

After a quarter of a century, Vinasoy has still maintained the image of an enterprise that is always moving forward and transforming for new opportunities. From its core product, which is soy milk, Vinasoy has developed the plant-based nutrition business lately, by launching the very first plant-based yogurt drink in Vietnam called VEYO Yogurt. This is considered a positive step toward consumers' green food preferences in the post-COVID-19 event.

VEYO Yogurt is a pioneering step of Vinasoy in a new journey, conquering the field of plant-based nutrition in the Vietnamese market. (PRNewswire)

With 25-year of experience and achievements focusing on soybean product research and development, with full and thorough preparation investment in human resources, equipment, and raw materials, which are a solid premise for Vinasoy to enter a bigger market, explore more values, and expand further in this potential industry.

With the strength and position that has been confirmed, along with the spirit of 'always in the state of a start-up', Vinasoy's soy milk and other high-nutritious products will undoubtedly reach consumers not only in Vietnam but also in other countries, uplifting the pride of Vietnamese brands in the world map.

