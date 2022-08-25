Sovereign Lending Group supports Salinas Veterans Day Parade 2022

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Lending Group Head of Retail, Ed Vaccaro, will be participating in the Veteran's Day Parade 2022 BBQ Fundraiser in Salinas, California.

This event welcomes everyone to give back to the Monterrey County community and honor the heroes of our country. The Salinas Veterans Day Parade Committee organizes different events throughout the year dedicated to specific Military or Veterans groups.

SLG is showing their support to the community, and VP Market Leader Joseph Sanchez, an individual who has been a proud committee member of the Salinas Veteran Day Parade. Joseph Sanchez has been a mortgage veteran for 33 years. His most recent employment was with Caliber Home Loans which was acquired by NewRez LLC. Sanchez joined the SLG team as a VP Market Leader opening a new branch located in Salinas, California. Joseph's son Joey has also recently come onboard to the SLG Salinas branch. Both were recognized as this year Visionary of the Year for Leukemia Lymphoma Society Monterey County and raised awareness and over $75,000. Together with the company they plan to serve Monterey County as mortgage educators and continue their philanthropy.

Sovereign Lending Group is amongst America's fastest growing private companies. Their Retail Division has quickly tripled in the past year and is excited to be expanding in the Salinas market area.

View original content:

SOURCE Sovereign Lending Group Incorporated