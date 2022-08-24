Nile Kinnick Documentary will Debut in Des Moines on August 24

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Producer Scott Siepker is pleased to present the Kinnick: The Documentary. Starting August 24, college football fans and sports enthusiasts alike will be able to stream the inspiring documentary through Vimeo.

This feature-length film in 4k resolution, provides an in-depth look into Nile Kinnick's riveting journey of hope, duty, and perseverance. The 90-minute documentary reveals what pushed a young man from Adel, Iowa to reach higher and ascend to legend in the minds of sports fans throughout the nation.

Siepker and his team spent countless hours conducting interviews and doing research on Nile Kinnick. "Throughout the five years I worked on producing the film, I was reminded that our heroes are most inspiring when we remember that they are not that different from the rest of us," said Executive Producer, Scott Siepker.

Kinnick: The Documentary features an exclusive interview with Nile's first cousin Don Bice. Don, now in his mid-90s shares first-hand accounts of growing up alongside Nile. Bice had a front row seat to Nile's life in Adel and Omaha and was there to witness everything from long practice sessions to intimate family meals.

Audiences will experience the excitement of the indomitable feats of 1939 where Nile received a flurry of national accolades including the Heisman Trophy award. The film goes beyond his gridiron highlights to shed light on his life outside of football and showcases his time growing up in Iowa, as a law student, and then as an enlisted service man in the U.S. Navy Air Corps Reserve.

"Nile Kinnick is indisputably one of the most famous Iowans of all time and should be forever remembered for not just his contributions on the field, but also the person he was off the field," added Siepker.

For more information on Kinnick: The Documentary please visit: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/kinnickdocumentary.

