Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Rewards Bacon Lovers with a Bacon Rebate

Bacon Rebate aims to help build a more sustainable planet for consumers, from a proudly carbon neutral brand

ELMHURST, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Natural Meat Co. a sustainable meat brand produced by the world's first major carbon neutral food company Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (TSX:MFI), has introduced a Bacon Rebate to help Americans have their bacon, get paid, and help protect the planet.

Around the world, people earn rewards for making sustainable choices for the health of our planet. Energy efficient appliances? Rebate. Eco-friendly car? Rebate. Now, choosing sustainable bacon earns its own rewards. Claiming the Bacon Rebate is as simple as it sounds: just look for Greenfield Natural Meat Co. bacon and its carbon zero label at your local Publix, Kroger, Sam's Club, Albertsons and affiliate stores, and other participating retailers. Every customer who purchases a participating product can claim their $2 USD rebate that is directly deposited in their Venmo account.

The Bacon Rebate: How to help save the planet, eat bacon, and get paid.

American bacon lovers can claim their Bacon Rebate in three easy steps:

1) BUY any Greenfield Natural Meat Co. bacon

2) TEXT a photo of your receipt to 811811 using the keyword: BACON

3) EARN a $2 USD rebate. After your receipt is validated, you will receive a text with your Venmo deposit link

"We are proud to offer consumers great tasting, sustainable bacon that they can feel good about eating," says Kate Beresford, VP Marketing, Sustainable Meat, Greenfield Natural Meat Co. "Our new Bacon Rebate takes our sustainability efforts to the next level by mirroring other green rebate programs, like those available for purchasing energy efficient appliances, to financially reward people for making choices that are good for the planet. Even better? Conscious carnivores don't have to give up the foods they love."

Proudly Carbon Neutral since 2019

The Bacon Rebate is part of a larger campaign aimed at helping Americans "have their meat and eat it too," showing meat eaters that they can be part of a greener solution without sacrificing their favorite foods. Greenfield Natural Meat Co., a Maple Leaf Foods brand that is proudly carbon neutral since 2019 and Green Circle Certified, works to avoid and reduce emissions, and to offset unavoidable emissions with high quality, verifiable environmental projects throughout North America that bring the company's net carbon footprint to zero.

"More than 95% of the population consumes meat, and we see an opportunity to help conscious carnivores feel good about their choice when they choose Greenfield Natural Meat Co. bacon," says Beresford. "We know our audience, they are constantly inundated with sustainability messaging from brands that don't always back it up. Greenfield Natural Meat Co. is purpose driven with an ambitious sustainability vision. Through this campaign, we aim to educate our consumer on what the Greenfield brand is all about and to incentivize them to try our products for themselves."

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. is committed to further reducing its environmental footprint by 50 percent by 2025, further improving on the brand's already net zero carbon footprint.

Starting July 18, text 811811 using the keyword: BACON to claim $2 USD. The Bacon Rebate offer is valid for a limited time, until October 14, 2022 while supplies last on purchases of 12-36oz. Greenfield bacon products. Limit of one redemption per person. For Terms & Conditions and more information about where to buy Greenfield Natural Meat Co. bacon, visit www.baconrebate.com .

About Greenfield Natural Meat Co.

Greenfield is on a mission to make the world a better place by making meat right. This means producing meat in a more natural way, using simple natural ingredients, no antibiotics or hormones in raising animals and advancing high standards of care.

For more information please visit: www.greenfieldmeat.com

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

