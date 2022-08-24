One Lucky Winner Will Win Free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner Treatment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced its new partnership with SmileDirectClub, the next generation oral care company, to present "SmileXP," a three episode series over six months to track your favorite streamers' progress towards a straighter, healthier and more confident smile. Since launching in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped over 1.7 million customers around the world achieve a new smile, furthering its goal of enabling access to a smile each and every person loves, by making it accessible, affordable and convenient for everyone. With SmileDirectClub and Gen.G both appealing to the teenage demographic, the partnership seamlessly came together and will also feature a social sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner the grand prize of free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner treatment *.

Gen.G and SmileDirectClub Present SmileXP: A Series That Showcases The Transformational Power of a Smile

"A great smile is one of the first and best ways you can make an impression on someone, and SmileDirectClub has made a strong impression on us to bring our communities together," said Martin Kim, CRO of Gen.G. "It's rewarding to work with a partner who values mission-driven community growth, and we look forward to launching this campaign together."

Gen.G streamers, Shannon Williams , Jessica Kim and Krystalogy will be joining the #SmileClub and chronicling their experience on-stream and via their social media pages over the course of their Smile Journeys. The streamers and their audiences will participate and compete against each other's communities throughout the campaign, participating in smile-based challenges. All the while, just watching the stream puts viewers in a spot to win various prize giveaways, including headsets, SmileDirectClub premium oral care products , Twitch subscriptions and more. In addition, YouTuber ImDavisss joins in on the fun, showcasing his treatment journey on his social channels for fans to follow along.

"Through our partnership with Gen.G, we want to highlight the life-changing potential of a smile to new audiences," said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer at SmileDirectClub. "Our doctor-directed clear aligner treatment is both affordable and convenient, and we hope viewers are inspired by the confidence the Gen.G streamers gain from their Smile Journeys."

Gen.G welcomes SmileDirectClub as another non-endemic brand jumping into the gaming space this year along with its collaborative partners Mobil 1™, Toyota, 1Password, McDonald's and Proctor & Gamble's Always and Tampax brands.

Enter the SmileXP Sweepstakes * for your chance to win free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner treatment.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY; void where prohibited. Sweepstakes runs Aug. 23, 2022 – Jan. 13, 2023. Open to legal residents of the U.S. (including D.C.) and Canada (excluding Montreal and Quebec); 13+. Prize winner will receive free treatment with SmileDirectClub clear aligners (ARV: $2050). TO RECEIVE THE PRIZE, WINNER MUST BE DEEMED ELIGIBLE FOR TREATMENT. See Gen.G's official sweepstakes website here for methods of entry and official rules. Sponsored by Gen.G; the Sweepstakes is not provided by (or available from) SmileDirectClub or any of its affiliated doctors.

