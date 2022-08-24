Alithya Implements Oracle Cloud Suite for Inspira Health

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), has successfully implemented Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM), Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Cloud Payroll for Inspira Health to support its core financials, materials management, human resource management, employee and manager self-service, and payroll business processes.

Quote by Amy Mansue , Chief Executive Officer at Inspira:

"The Oracle Cloud Applications allowed us to replace an older on-site system with one integrated cloud solution. The Oracle Cloud will help us be more responsive to the needs of our employees and patients. Its ability to automate tasks and foster collaboration will have a positive impact."

The multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementation will help Inspira automate repetitive tasks and business processes, and will enable the organization to focus on more strategic initiatives and to deliver quality care to the communities it serves.

Alithya also conducted multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementations for Adelante Healthcare, NorthBay Healthcare, and Nemours Children's Health System.

Quote by Russell Smith , President, Alithya US:

"Challenges and pressures to healthcare never stop and, more than ever, technology is the answer to help reduce risk and empower providers to focus on improving patient experiences. The implementation of a core Oracle Cloud ERP, SCM, HCM, and Payroll solution provides Inspira Health with reliable financial and human resources data to help improve decision-making and consistently and effectively address business needs."

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 200 medical residents and fellows in 13 nationally accredited programs at its hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill, and Elmer, New Jersey. Inspira's 1,300-member medical staff and 6,800 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers.

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

A 25-year Oracle Partner, Alithya's expertise includes more than 300 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs, and more than 300 Oracle Cloud implementations. The company has a dedicated practice for healthcare and financial services and serves other industries and contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

