America's #1 Ranch Brand Heats Up with Luxury Truffle Hot Sauce Partnership

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hidden Valley® Ranch and TRUFF, the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, are coming together to bring fans a boldly elevated twist on two beloved condiments: TRUFF's Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce infused into creamy Hidden Valley Ranch to bring sauce lovers a uniquely luxurious Spicy Truffle Ranch, for a limited time. This partnership marks both brand's first sauce on sauce collaboration.

TRUFF x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Hottest Collaboration of The Year (PRNewswire)

"TRUFF is all about flavor exploration and reimagination. While we've had the privilege of working with world-class chefs, sometimes the best suggestions come from our customers, who have been very vocal about requesting a truffle ranch," says Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TRUFF. "Partnering with Hidden Valley Ranch was the obvious choice. Not only are they the original ranch, but they're a truly iconic brand with a passionate community that's helped make ranch a cultural phenomenon."

TRUFF x Hidden Valley Ranch features the spice of red chiles, umami depth of black truffles, and tangy, creaminess of ranch dressing, all of which morph into a truly gourmet condiment. Utilizing the same pristine design that catapulted TRUFF's Original Hot Sauce into social media virality, the collaboration bottle will be available in TRUFF's impressively large 18oz. magnum bottles.

"Hidden Valley Ranch is always looking to offer new and unexpected ways for our fans to experience the ranch flavor they love." says Deb Crandall, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "TRUFF is the perfect partner, with their unique, elevated hot sauce that is unlike any other. Together, we knew we could develop a perfectly blended product with extraordinary flavor we know our consumers will love!"

Starting August 30 at 11 a.m. EST, the exclusive, limited-time bottle will be available only at TRUFF.com/HVRanch to purchase for $24.99. Fans can join the waitlist starting on August 23 to get notified the second it goes live. This ultra-limited release will only be available while supplies last.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch is Dairy Free with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

About TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest-growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise, and TRUFF Black Truffle Oil. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is made in southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipe.

