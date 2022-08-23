Party City to Hire Approximately 20,000 Team Members in Preparation for a Busy Halloween Season

Seasonal team members will be hired to work in Party City retail stores and Halloween City pop-up locations nationwide

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City , the global celebrations category leader and one-stop-Halloween-shop, plans to hire approximately 20,000 seasonal team members in advance of the highly-anticipated Halloween season. Positions will be available nationwide in over 750 Party City retail stores and 150 Halloween City pop-up locations. Approximately 10-15% of seasonal employees are offered permanent employment at the end of the season.

Party City (PRNewsfoto/Party City) (PRNewswire)

The brand is seeking creative, energetic, and customer-focused individuals to join a passionate team of celebration ambassadors. Available positions include Team Leaders, Supervisors, Sales Associates, Operations Assistants, Stock Associates, and Cashiers. Party City will host National Hiring Events in all of its locations on Tuesday, August 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with interviews and employment offers available on-site. New team members can look forward to flexible hours, highly competitive wages, a generous 30% employee discount and an exciting and fun work environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome thousands of new faces to the Party City team as we enter the Halloween season," said Brad Weston, President & Chief Executive Officer at Party City. "At Party City, our team members are essential in making joy easy and inspiring celebrations of all kinds. Whether it be helping customers curate a unique costume, or educating shoppers about our larger-than-life animatronics, Party City team members are an integral part of Halloween planning for families across the country."

Interested applicants should visit Stores.PartyCity.com to find the nearest hiring location in their area. Those unable to attend in-person can apply online at PartyCity.Jobs.net or text PARTY to 51893 for more information.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI team members demonstrate a daily commitment to the company's Brand Purpose: to inspire joy by making it easy for customers to create unforgettable memories by connecting them to everything they need for life's many celebrations.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Additional Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Party City