LILYSILK Unveils 2022 Fall Collection, Themed "Safari Style: An Expedition in Silk"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, revealed its 2022 Fall Collection today. Titled "Safari Style: An Expedition in Silk", the Collection is an exploration in style with chic safari-inspired silk and timeless utilitarian silhouettes crafted for city life.

"Every woman deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what she wears on a daily basis, whether it's for shopping, vacation, or any other occasions in between. This fall, we've taken our team's expertise and are thrilled to translate this with different variations of elegant, stylish, classic yet functional garments for modern women," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK company.

A new Sandwashed Silk unveiled in the collection is created using a special sand washing technique, giving the silk fabric a layer of white fluff on the surface and a vintage appearance. As a result, the sandwashed silk is softer and more resistant to wrinkles and has a matte sheen, lovely draping of silk, and the feel of suede.

LILYSILK integrates the fabric into its new lineup of Silk Shirt with Epaulettes, Safari Trench Dress, and Safari Jumpsuit that stand out for their soft texture. The Silk shirt, a contemporary take on the traditional button-down, is the ideal piece for fall thanks to its epaulettes, functional flap pockets with military inspiration, and LILYSILK lily buckles that lend eye-catching charm, while the Sandwashed Safari Trench Dress represents femininity, fashion, and functionality and offers day-to-night versatility.

Sandwashed Safari Trench Dress, Multi-functional, wear this dress multiple ways from brunch to business meeting and anywhere in between. (PRNewswire)

Louisville Print Trench Dress, The figure-flattering A-line silhouette features a waist-tie for cinching at the waist, and is beautiful on all figures. (PRNewswire)

The Louisville Print, which draws inspiration from the American Louisville Equestrian, is a new print being introduced this fall. A powerful LILY CROWN is presented on a black onyx, gold-plated decorative disc with an elegant lily decoration, gorgeous, refined and full of restrained power. Ultra-feminine, elegant and undeniably chic from Louisville Print Trench Dress, Shirt Dress to Flare Skirt and Scarf, exude a sense of power characteristic of the Louisville print.

LILYSILK also debuts its opulent Cashmere Collection, delivering the ultimate experience of softness and timeless style with a unique blend of lightweight, comfort, and high quality. The lightweight yet comfortable Cashmere Knitted V-neck Cardigan and Knitted Crop Tank from the collection are ideal for chilly fall days.

Cashmere Knitted V-neck Cardigan, Easy to combine with your existing wardrobe, pair with sport-style trousers for an athleticwear-inspired look or wear underneath our matching cashmere cardigan for a cozy fall classic. (PRNewswire)

