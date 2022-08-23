Crews & co. Recognized on Inc. 5000 2022 Exclusive Guide to Fast-Growth US Companies

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crews & co. (formerly Crews Consulting Group) has officially secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 2022 Exclusive Guide to America's Top Private Companies, a listing of fast-growth, privately-held US businesses demonstrating significant annual growth. Since its first publication in 1982, the prestigious Inc. 5000 list has become a well-known indicator of entrepreneurial success.

Crews & co. is proud to be making its debut on the Inc. 5000 list in the top 50% of honorees.

The Inc. 5000 list measures revenue over three fiscal years and reflects the top 0.07% of all companies in growth. Crews & co. has landed at number 2156 on this year's list, having grown 275% in revenue from 2019 to 2021.

During that time, the firm has added 11 business consultants, built out its finance services division, and developed critical infrastructure to prepare for significant growth. The firm also launched the Growth Method (previously known as GROWTH), a comprehensive business operating system built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, in April of 2021.

"We have worked tirelessly over the last few years, and investing in our team has significantly expanded our capacity to help more businesses scale" says Founder and CEO Eric Crews. "It's been a privilege to help nearly 100 incredible clients achieve the business success they are looking for. I am so proud of our company for everything we have accomplished and grateful for every opportunity we have had to get where we are today."

The company also came in at #48 in Boston, #57 in Massachusetts, and #204 in the Business Products and Services category.

The firm, which was formerly known as Crews Consulting Group, is in good company. Fellow Inc. 5000 honorees include an impressive census of dauntless organizations whose growth defies the pandemic-era impacts on labor, supply chains, sales and marketing initiatives, and global connectivity.

"Despite the many challenges posed by a global pandemic, we maintained our focus on helping seven-figure businesses achieve their first $10M, $20M, or $50M year," says Crews. "We prioritized developing our Growth Method, strengthening our team, and doubling down on our commitment to client success. It's extremely humbling to be on this list among so many excellent organizations."

