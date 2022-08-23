CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION INTO NEW JERSEY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today it has acquired New Jersey-based R. Stephens Financial, Inc. ("R. Stephens").

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

Based in Ridgewood, New Jersey and founded by current president, Richard Yuran, R. Stephens is an employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm that provides a full range of quality insurance and financial services for both organizations and individuals. Yuran will continue to lead operations and will partner with Choice to further its growth throughout the region.

"I was ready to take my company to the next level and continuing to give our clients' outstanding service was key. I'm excited to be a part of Choice's ground floor opportunity. It provides a genuine partnership that not only allows me to maintain my business identity but also to gain access to resources for strategic growth that both my team and our clients can value," said Yuran.

"We're excited to join forces with Rich," says Choice CEO, Bob Hilb. "His entrepreneurial spirit and expertise will continue to strengthen our industry relationships and raise the value of our insurance services, including employee benefits, throughout New Jersey and New York. We welcome Rich to the Choice family."

R. Stephens represents the seventh acquisition for the Company and the second acquisition in New Jersey since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 19 offices in eight states.

