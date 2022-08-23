Award-Winning Insurtech Company Launches Quility Life Lessons Scholarship Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, has partnered with Life Happens, a non-profit dedicated to educating consumers on the importance of life insurance. This collaboration marks Quility's inaugural college scholarship.

Since 2005, Life Happens has provided financial support to college-bound seniors and college students who have experienced the death of a parent or guardian with little to no life insurance. To date, they've awarded more than $2.5M among 750+ students. Quility is thrilled to collaborate with Life Happens and to announce MaKayla Cook as the recipient of the 2022 Quility Life Lessons Scholarship.

"These days, receiving a college education is a huge financial burden for many families," says Whit Zeh, Quility's Senior Director of Corporate Well Being and Community Outreach. "I cannot begin to imagine the added financial hardship of losing a parent, with little to no life insurance, while simultaneously navigating the cost of higher education. The Life Happens Scholarship Program offers both an incredible way to support students who have suffered loss, and an opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of life insurance. The student Quility selected has shown grace and perseverance that is, and will continue to be, a wonderful lesson in life for us all. We are truly grateful to Life Happens for creating such an impactful program and we look forward to supporting many more students in the years to come."

About MaKayla:

Makayla's mother passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2021. Just two weeks before her passing, her mother lost her job and all employer-provided benefits, including life insurance. MaKayla paid for her mother's funeral with money she had saved throughout high school and friends and family pulled resources to help with other immediate expenses.

MaKayla's resilient spirit and determination have carried her through grief and the collective stress brought forth by the pandemic. Today, she is working 40 hours per week in addition to her coursework at Appalachian State University. When she graduates, MaKayla will be the first in her family to achieve a college degree.

As a corporate sponsor, Quility will financially support MaKayla for one full academic year. The company plans on sponsoring additional students in the coming years and is encouraging its large network of agents to do the same.

You can learn more about applying for a scholarship, making a donation, or becoming a corporate sponsor by visiting the Life Lessons Scholarship Program .

You can also explore the many ways Quility serves its communities through sustainable engagement by reviewing Quility's Impact .

About Quility:

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a ten-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com .

About Life Happens:

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. To learn more, visit Life Happens .

