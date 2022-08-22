Universities Selected for 2023 Theriogenology Residency Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC), AKC Canine Health Foundation (AKCCHF), and Theriogenology Foundation (TF) are pleased to announce that North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine have been selected through a competitive grant application process to receive residency program funding in 2023 through the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program.

Since collaborative support began in 2016, this program has successfully trained 13 veterinary specialists in theriogenology and clinical genetics. Theriogenology is the branch of veterinary medicine concerned with reproduction - including the physiology and pathology of male and female reproductive systems, and the clinical practice of veterinary obstetrics, gynecology, and andrology. Providing support for these veterinary specialists ensures that trained professionals will be available to address the health needs of current and future generations of dogs.

This is the third AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency funded at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine. The diverse caseload and opportunities to interact with numerous veterinary specialists and researchers, including CHF-funded investigator and renowned geneticist Dr. Matthew Breen, ensure robust training for theriogenology residents at NC State.

This is also the third AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency funded at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. This 3-year residency provides exposure to other private practice and university programs, a clinical genetics course, and interaction with an engaged local community of dog breeders.

"NC State University and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine have proven theriogenology training programs," says Dr. Darin Collins, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to continue our partnership with these universities to develop veterinary specialists who can support the needs of dog owners and breeders."

"AKC is pleased to continue to support the Theriogenology Residency Program," says Mari-Beth O'Neill, Vice President of Sport Services for the AKC. "The collaborative efforts between the AKC, AKC CHF, and the Theriogenology Foundation will benefit dog breeders and the future of purpose bred, purebred dogs."

"The Theriogenology Foundation is immensely grateful to the AKC and AKC Canine Health Foundation for their continued support by funding Theriogenology Residencies with an emphasis on genetics," says Sara K. Lyle, DVM, PhD, Diplomate, American College of Theriogenologists and Theriogenology Foundation President. "The American College of Theriogenologists has previously identified genetics and genomics research and clinical programs as a frontier of involvement, so this tangible evidence of support from the AKC and AKC Canine Health Foundation is crucial to this burgeoning area of specialist training in Theriogenology."

The AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program is one of two educational grant programs offered by AKCCHF to encourage the next generation of veterinary scientists. To learn more about the program and its alumni, visit www.akcchf.org/therio.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $66 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

View original content:

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation