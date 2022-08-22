Ntrinsec Makes Key Compromise a Thing of the Past with Launch of Groundbreaking Key Security Automation Platform

Colorado-based company protects businesses of all sizes from data exfiltration due to compromised cryptographic secrets

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ntrinsec has announced the formal launch of its new key security automation platform. The platform eliminates security risks around encryption key reuse and poor key management. Integrating with third-party key management systems (KMS), hard security modules (HSMs), certificate authorities, and major cloud providers, Ntrinsec offers full automation around all key lifecycle processes. This ensures all keys adhere to best practices and it will make key compromise a thing of the past.

Ntrinsec built a moving-target defense strategy that outmaneuvers cybercriminals in increasingly complex environments.

Automating machine identity secrets at scale, Ntrinsec has built a moving-target defense strategy that outmaneuvers cybercriminals in today's increasingly complex environments. Users can automatically and safely map all keys and host machines within the platform to ensure proper key hygiene and identify exploitable key reuse. Ntrinsec then powers intelligent crypto-reduction policies and creates anomaly detection and automation for quick remediation, effectively stopping data breaches before they even begin.

With a potent combination of technology and a team with decades of expertise, Ntrinsec is in a prime position to solve today's data protection challenges. "We are excited to introduce the world's first key security automation platform from Ntrinsec. Our goal is to protect organizations from data breaches, and this tool has the strength to do just that," said Ntrinsec CEO, Michael Leidesdorff. Ntrinsec's moving target defense approach is making sure that digital secrets are kept safe in perpetuity. "Bad actors are increasingly exploiting key hygiene issues like key-reuse and local wallets. With this attack vector quickly growing and industry standards calling only for annual key rotation, which is hopelessly out-of-date, a platform like Ntrinsec is needed now more than ever."

About Ntrinsec

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Ntrinsec is founded by serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs with a track record of pioneering cloud automation technologies to tackle the tough challenges within the identity and secrets management space. Ntrinsec was founded with the explicit mission of protecting businesses of all sizes from data exfiltration due to compromised cryptographic secrets. Ntrinsec's platform is designed to make key compromise, increasingly a leading cause of enterprise data breaches, a thing of the past. For more information, visit https://ntrinsec.io/

