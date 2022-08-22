Jones Walker Welcomes New Partners in New Orleans

Addie Danos Joins Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James Martin Returns to Tax Practice Group

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that two new partners, Addie Danos and James Martin, have joined the firm's New Orleans office. Addie joins the firm's Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group.

"We are pleased to have James return to and Addie join our New Orleans office. Addie's broad experience in the area of energy law and James' deep knowledge and background in federal tax will enhance our service offerings for our clients and strengthen two of our core practice areas," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

About Addie Danos

Addie is among a select group of private-practice attorneys with in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation, and litigation. Addie counsels oil and gas companies on a full spectrum of energy regulatory and transactional matters and provides guidance to those companies embracing the energy transition and exploring alternative energy opportunities.

Over the course of her career, she has closed on more than $3 billion in onshore and offshore oil and gas asset acquisitions, has been involved in cutting-edge regulatory changes, and has also mounted successful challenges to regulatory enforcement actions and instituted contractual enforcement proceedings in complex offshore oil and gas matters. Before earning her law degree, she served as director of administration for SEACOR Marine LLC, a world leader in marine transportation, and as director of business development for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

About James Martin

James advises C corporations, S corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, and other taxpayers on US federal income tax matters. He provides counsel on the tax consequences of taxable and tax-free mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, real estate purchases and sales, and other corporate transactions, among other areas of focus. James also has significant experience representing private equity firms, individual and institutional investors, issuers, and underwriters with respect to public and private equity offerings.

James has worked in the Tax Exempt & Government Entities Division of the Office of Chief Counsel for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), where he drafted Treasury regulations, revenue procedures, notices, private letter rulings, and other tax guidance. He also worked with Department of Justice and IRS attorneys to structure settlements and resolve taxpayer disputes.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 125 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

