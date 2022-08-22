Indiana Center for Recovery Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center for Recovery has been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Newsweek Americas Best Addition Treatment Centers 2022 (PRNewswire)

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The rankings feature the top 330 inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers : Thousands of medical experts (therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administration & staff working in addiction treatment facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.





Quality Score : Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.





Accreditation Score: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides data for addiction treatment centers. Specifically, SAMSHA lists accreditations relevant to addiction treatment centers.

Indiana Center for Recovery is ecstatic to be recognized for the second year on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022.

"Indiana Center for Recovery is a community of excellence, diversity, and hope," said Director of Clinical Development, Jackie Daniels, "We're delighted to be honored for the healing we bring Indiana and everyone across the country who comes to us for help. This award encourages us to continue our mission to serve all those brave souls who seek wellness and relief in times of great despair or distress. The recognition means we're on the right path: we hold ourselves to the highest treatment standards for each patient, and it's inspiring to see this success alongside our patients' victories."

About Indiana Center for Recovery

Since 2016, Indiana Center For Recovery has pushed patient outcomes through expert staff, high-end facilities, and scientifically sound protocols for patient-centered recovery. Esteemed in substance use disorder and mental health treatment, they offer a dynamic combination of clinically exceptional services and compassionate care, striving to treat every client with respect while treating mental health conditions, patterns of addiction, and underlying health conditions. To learn more visit: https://treatmentindiana.com.

Indiana Center for Recovery (PRNewsfoto/Indiana Center for Recovery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indiana Center for Recovery