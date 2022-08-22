Fox Pest Control Ranks on Inc.'s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Second Consecutive Year

Utah-based pest control company credits employee commitment and consumer trust as key growth contributors

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control announced today that for a second consecutive year the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list , a prestigious ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned businesses in America. Thanks to its impressive three-year revenue growth of more than 250 percent and the addition of more than 450 team members between 2017 and 2020, Fox Pest Control ranks No. 2333 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

"Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 List is a huge accomplishment for the entire Fox team," explained Mike Romney, co-founder and co-CEO of Fox Pest Control. "To be honored for a second-consecutive year is incredibly humbling and a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our team members."

Founded in 2012 by brother-in-laws, Mike Romney and Bryant White, Fox Pest Control has become one of the leading pest control companies in the country. While the company is headquartered in Logan, Utah, Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 different branches, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners in 13 states. Today, the company employs more than 900 individuals and has helped more than 385,000 homeowners eliminate and protect their home against pests.

"When we started Fox Pest Control, securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list wasn't even in our wildest dreams," explained Romney. "And while recognitions like this are to be celebrated, we know this is only another step in our journey, not our final destination. We're excited to keep up the momentum and continue growing, employing the best and exceeding customer expectations."

The impressive growth of Fox Pest Control has secured the company several other prestigious recognitions. Earlier this year, Fox Pest Control moved into the No. 13 spot on the list of Top 100 Pest Control Companies compiled annually by Pest Control Technology Magazine. Additionally, Fox Pest Control ranked No. 40 on Inc. Magazine's third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, a ranking of the 60 fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Bryant White, co-founder and co-CEO, credits Fox Pest Control's continued success and recent accolades to a combination of employee commitment and consumer trust.

"We have the absolute best team. Each day, everyone comes to work ready to live our core values of Relationships First and Extreme Ownership. And our focus is always on the customer, yielding a positive customer experience that serves as a catalyst for retention and referrals," explained White.

Fox Pest Control is always looking for outstanding talent to join its sales and customer service teams. Details on job openings and information on how to apply are posted on Fox Pest Control's career page .

More information about Fox Pest Control is available on the company's website , and complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 branches in 13 states, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners. The company currently ranks #13 on Pest Control Technology's Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2022 and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 List for the past two years. Learn more about Fox Pest Control at fox-pest.com .

Contact:

Amanda Triest

amanda@cardinalcommsgroup.com

801-425-0827

