Ubitus support Team17 to release Thymesia on Nintendo Switch(TM), launching 18th August.

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Team17 Digital to release the cloud version of Thymesia on the Nintendo SwitchTM platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions on 18th August. Players in selected regions – North America, Asia, and most of the Europe – can find this exciting title on the Nintendo eShop.

Same gameplay with less hurdle

Thymesia provides distinctive combat mechanics, and is highly anticipated by action RPG fans worldwide. Nintendo Switch action RPG fans can enjoy the same gameplay alongside players on other platforms, launching on the same date. A simple download of the small launcher program from the Nintendo eShop is all it takes to begin this thrilling experience.

"I would like to personally congratulate OverBorder Studio for creating this stunning works. It is great to work with Team 17 to release Thymesia on Nintendo Switch cloud platform, and reach worldwide Thymesia fans," commented by, CEO of Ubitus, Wesley Kuo.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Team17 Digital

Founded in 1990, Team17 Digital is a leading developer, video games label, and creative partner for developers around the world. Part of Team17 Group plc, which floated on AIM in 2018, Team17 Digital has an extensive portfolio comprised of over 120 titles, and fully encapsulates the spirit of independent games. Team17 Digital's portfolio of multi-award-winning and award-nominated in-house brands include Hell Let Loose, Golf With Your Friends, The Escapists, and the iconic Worms franchise, alongside its games label partner titles, including the award-winning games Blasphemous, Greak: Memories of Azur, and Overcooked! franchise. Visit www.team17.com for more information.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best cloud gamming platform with its patented GPU virtualization technology, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience. Users can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers with either a mobile or a land based broadband network.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

