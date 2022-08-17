Xinhua Silk Road: Peach farmers in E. China's Mengyin embrace peachy lives

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the flourishing peach industry, local farmers in Menyin County in east China's Shandong Province enjoy both the sweet peach aroma and handsome incomes during the summertime.

Photo shows that two farmers harvest Mengyin peaches in Mengyin County, Shandong province. [Photo provided to Xinhua Silk Road] (PRNewswire)

Boasting favorable geographic conditions, Mengyin has dedicated to peach industry since 1980s. Forty years on, it has become the largest county in the country in terms of peach planting area and peach output.

Mengyin's peach industry has followed a high-quality development path. It has developed 500,000 mu (about 33,333 hectares) of premium peach base by setting up peach-related scientific research platforms, training professional farmers and applying scientific approaches.

To accommodate to dynamic market demands, Mengyin has constantly adjusted and optimized its peach planting structure. Every year, 2 to 4 new varieties will be promoted across the county. From early spring to early winter, 200 varieties of Mengyin peaches are on sale in the market.

Thanks to the partnership with e-commerce platform Taobao, the Mengyin quality peach has gone viral in China and the overseas market, such as Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Russia and Japan, with daily e-commerce deals of over 80,000.

The increasing popularity of honey peaches has driven the rapid development of transportation, logistics, storage, deep processing, and rural tourism in the county, where over 100,000 local people have sought a fortune.

Besides efforts in boosting the peach industry, the county is also promoting rural tourism.The peach county tour sees more than 2 million tourists annually and generates industrial value of over 1 billion yuan (about 147.23 million U.S. dollars).

