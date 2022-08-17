U.S. Air Force Funds Photovoltaic Window Technology on Military Bases

Air Force contract will accelerate deployment of quantum dot solar technology after recent successful demonstration projects, highlighting dual use capabilities

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based nanotechnology development company, announced today it was recently awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts by the United States Air Force (AFWERX Program). The current phase II contract provides funding for two installations totaling more than 20 windows, as well as continued scale-up and development of UbiQD's quantum dot-tinted photovoltaic window technology, called WENDOW™.

Photo of six high-performance photovoltaic windows, each roughly four-feet by four-feet, with three distinct colors, recently installed at the Western Washington University Art Gallery on campus in Bellingham, Washington. Photo credit: UbiQD, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The company recently completed a series of successful demonstration projects, including installing the largest electricity generating windows ever made at Western Washington University in July, 2022. This project included two vibrant colors (orange and yellow) as well as UbiQD's color neutral (near-IR) tint, highlighting the color tunability inherent with quantum dots.

"This technology helps Western Washington University get closer to achieving our sustainability goals on campus," said David Patrick, Vice Provost for Research and Dean of the Graduate School. "I was impressed by how easily the windows were installed, and love how great they look. I'm hoping to see more projects like this on campus in the near future."

The increasing scale and frequency of window projects comes at a time when solar incentives are being energized in the U.S. with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The new legislation just signed into law, now provides a tax credit of at least 30% for solar investments for the next 10 years.

"We are seeing strong fiscal support for sustainability initiatives in the built environment right now," said Hunter McDaniel, UbiQD Founder and CEO. "Our expanded contract with the U.S. Air Force couldn't come at a better time, right as we are scaling and ahead of the upgraded solar investment tax incentives."

UbiQD is an advanced materials company powering decarbonization of the built environment with nanotechnology. WENDOW™, a new line of solar photovoltaic products, utilizes luminescent quantum dot tinting to concentrate solar energy and generate electricity while maintaining transparency. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory, M.I.T., University of Washington, and Western Washington University. To learn more, please visit: https://wendow.us and https://www.ubiqd.com.

