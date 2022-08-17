NaaS Technology Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on August 22, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS, "NaaS" or the "Company"), one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle charging service providers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on August 22, 2022 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 22, 2022).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024661-4mal42.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.enaas.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 29, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 883 1031

China: 400 1209 216

Replay Access Code: 10024661

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS provides one-stop services to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, companies with their own delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the whole value chain across the EV sector. As of 2021, NaaS had connected 290,000 charging piles, with an annual charging capacity of over 1,200 Gigawatt hours, accounting for about 18% of China's public charging market and eliminating 900,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. On June 13, 2022, the ADSs of the Company started trading on NASDAQ under the stock code NAAS.

For more information, please visit http://ir.enaas.com

