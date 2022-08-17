Illinois Residents Can Help Play Critical Role in Protecting Local Communities by Scheduling Immunizations

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As children head back to school, there is one thing parents and caregivers should not overlook: routine vaccinations against serious infections such as measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, and hepatitis to name a few. Meridian Health Plan of Illinois (Meridian) is dedicated to ensuring Illinois residents have access to information and resources about routine immunizations to help protect children and communities against preventable illnesses.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, immunizations have declined, with all populations showing a downward trend from pre-pandemic routine immunization rates. Routine vaccinations have proven effective in preventing serious illness within schools and communities. Despite phased school reopenings and the restart of student activities in some states, the immunization rate for children in kindergarten decreased between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Thousands of young students could be at risk for preventable illnesses when re-entering the classroom for in-person learning.

The more immunized a community is, the harder it is for preventable illnesses to spread. Immunizations not only protect the individuals who are vaccinated, they also protect everyone who interacts with them. As students prepare to return to school, it is as important as ever to ensure children are up to date with their routine immunizations to help prevent illness in children. Childhood immunizations help protect against nearly 14 serious diseases. Without this protection, communities could see a surge of serious illnesses.

Meridian continues to invest in educational opportunities for members on the importance of vaccinations through programs such as Fluvention® which provides comprehensive information about the impact of the annual flu vaccine on the health of individuals, their families, and their communities.

"Pediatric vaccination has shown to reduce the rate of vaccine-preventable diseases. We want to ensure families have the information they need to make informed decisions about immunizing their children and accessing vaccines such as the Flu. It is important for families to schedule their regular well-child visits and talk with their primary care providers about any questions they may have regarding childhood immunizations," said Cynthia Sanders, M.D., and Senior Medical Director for Meridian. "With the start of the school year around the corner, now is the perfect time to catch-up on immunizations that may have been missed to reduce the spread of preventable illnesses."

Individuals can learn more about specific vaccines, immunization schedules, and safety information by contacting the Illinois Department of Public Health or referring to materials developed by the CDC by visiting cdc.gov/vaccines.

For more information about Meridian's services and benefits, please visit ILMeridian.com.

About Meridian of Illinois

Meridian of Illinois offers three managed care plans: the Meridian Medicaid Plan, the Meridian Medicare-Medicaid Plan, and the Meridian Managed Long Term Services & Supports Plan. We connect members to care and offer comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Learn more at ILMeridian.com.

