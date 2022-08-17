AiViva Biopharma Receives New Patent

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiViva Biopharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has received patent US 11,400,089 on August 2, 2022. This patent is a method of use patent for sGC stimulator and multikinase inhibitors to prevent and/or treat fibrosis (thickening or scarring of tissue) associated with reproductive or digestive tract diseases. Fibrosis is involved in the pathogenesis of a number of diseases and/or disorders affecting the reproductive and digestive tracts in humans.

This patent adds to AiViva's 22 approved patents in the US, Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Taiwan. To date, AiViva has filed over 63 patent applications worldwide.

"With these patents and proof of concept studies, it continues to secure our corporate position and development strategy to develop focal therapies for many diseases of significant unmet medical needs." said Diane Tang-Liu, PhD, CEO, President & Co-Founder.

About AiViva Biopharma

Please follow us at www.aiviva.com AiViva is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2015, with headquarters in Newport Beach, CA. AiViva is developing new therapeutics using innovative approaches, with proprietary technologies, including JELTM to address high unmet medical needs through focal therapies that target diseases of neovascularization, abnormal cell proliferation, and fibrosis.

