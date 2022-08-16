WorkRamp Ranks No. 873 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that WorkRamp is No. 873 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"At WorkRamp, we're committed to building a company that creates great products and takes care of our employees. Because when you invest in your talent, they become unstoppable," said Ted Blosser , co-founder and CEO at WorkRamp. "It's an honor and accomplishment to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. Our team has continued to innovate and work hard with recent market changes to produce the best-in-class product, customer experience, and company culture."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

WorkRamp believes that people sit at the heart of the business.

Key highlights of WorkRamp's workplace culture, as shared by employees, include:

Dynamic work-from-home environment : WorkRamp employees have flexible working hours that are optimized to their schedules across time zones and personal/family commitments. WorkRamp also provides a generous stipend to help create a good remote workspace.

Emphasis on employee wellbeing : WorkRamp encourages employees to use their unlimited PTO as well as one "self-care" day per quarter, plus a $50 daily stipend, to spend the day taking care of their mental health. WorkRamp also provides wellness resources, as well as activities like group events for employees to meet up in different regions across the country,

Transparent and collaborative culture : WorkRamp employees are encouraged to challenge themselves, take risks, and not be afraid to fail forward to learn and better themselves. WorkRamp also stresses the importance of winning together as a team and providing transparent, timely feedback across the organization.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging : WorkRamp has a diverse set of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that are employee-led and community-driven in order to foster an inclusive workplace. WorkRamp currently has ERGs for African-American and Black employees, Asian American and Pacific Islanders employees, womxn employees, LGBTQ+ employees, and a space for employees seeking mental health resources and support. WorkRamp also has a DEIB committee that has been instrumental in creating a proactive culture that prioritizes diversity and employee belonging.

Career growth and development opportunities : WorkRamp provides a breadth of opportunities for career growth, including an executive mentorship program, leadership development training, internal mobility, and a robust guest speaker series for employees.

Emphasis on giving and community: WorkRamp launched WorkRamp.org to promote equitable access to learning and education in underserved and underprivileged communities. WorkRamp.org partners with local schools to provide employee volunteer opportunities, donates to organizations championing racial justice and social causes, and offers the WorkRamp product free of charge to select nonprofits. On employee birthdays, WorkRamp donates $100 to a charity of their choice in their name. : WorkRamp launchedto promote equitable access to learning and education in underserved and underprivileged communities. WorkRamp.org partners with local schools to provide employee volunteer opportunities, donates to organizations championing racial justice and social causes, and offers the WorkRamp product free of charge to select nonprofits. On employee birthdays, WorkRamp donatesto a charity of their choice in their name.

WorkRamp is the All-in-One Learning Platform that your executives, employees, and customers will love. WorkRamp advances learning as a growth engine for your business with a flexible platform that empowers teams to develop top talent, exceed revenue targets, and inspire customers to become advocates. With a flexible, All-in-One Learning Platform, WorkRamp redefines the LMS for the modern workplace to help executives recognize learning as a growth engine and one of the most strategic investments an organization can make. See why top learning teams at Box, Outreach, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to drive business outcomes and organizational scale.

