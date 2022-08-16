For the second year in a row, medical leverage, a communications company™, has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

For the second year in a row, medical leverage, a communications company™, has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

CARY, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, medical leverage, a communications company™, has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. From 2019 to 2021, the agency experienced a 250% growth in revenue, moving up in the ranks to 2842.

"Medical Leverage is both proud and humbled to have been selected for the second year in a row as a member of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Throughout its 20-year history, we have worked very hard to provide our clients with insight, strategy, and a commitment to excellence, knowing that ultimately a patient can benefit from the medicine that our clients manufacture and sell. So, we share this recognition with those that have entrusted us to work on their behalf over the years. Your support has a meaningful impact on us, and we are thankful for the opportunities our clients have extended to us. This achievement is also a direct reflection of the hard work, agility, and dedication of our talented team at medical leverage, who work tirelessly to provide a 'wow' experience for our clients. 'Thank you' woefully understates the gratitude the leadership team and I have for our people who contribute so much to the overall success of our company." said Dave Oury, medical leverage, a communications company, President.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. Visit www.inc.com.

About medical leverage, a communications company

medical leverage is a 20-year-old, full-service, medical communications company that provides medical, marketing, and sales training solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers. We know that behind every program and project, there is a product; and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

More Information

For more information about medical leverage visit www.medicalleverage.com.

Follow medical leverage on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage.

For more information about the Inc. 5000 visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

View original content:

SOURCE medical leverage