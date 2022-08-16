Ron Wheeler Named Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Security, Inc.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Security, Inc. announced today that Ron Wheeler has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer. An expert in the industry, Wheeler has more than 40 years of experience in financial services with many of those years spent in leadership roles.

Ron Wheeler First Financial Security Chief Executive Officer (PRNewswire)

Former CEO Phil Gerlicher will remain with the company in the role of Chairman, where he will focus his energy on reaching broad, long-term company goals.

Wheeler's relationship to FFS stretches as far back as 2006. He was the first person with whom Gerlicher consulted when considering an acquisition of the company. Since those early years, Wheeler has aided Gerlicher as a confidante and strategic adviser. He officially joined the company in 2019 as Executive Vice President of Products & Distribution, already familiar with FFS operations and distribution strategies.

"Ron has been there for me and the company since day one. He knows First Financial Security inside and out," Gerlicher said. "The company is poised to reach new levels of success and touch more lives than ever before. I am taking this time to focus on broader goals for our firm, and Ron's experience and leadership is exactly what we need to help us meet today's great demand for financial security and peace of mind."

In addition to his extensive work with FFS, Wheeler has served on several national and regional committees, including the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration.

First Financial Security, Inc. (FFS) is a national financial brokerage agency dedicated to bringing all people financial security and peace of mind. With access to the most innovative products from renowned insurance carriers, FFS focuses on providing a full suite of support for a highly diverse sales force, including all the training, marketing, technology, and administrative support necessary to grow thriving businesses of their own and serve their clients in the field. www.FirstFinancialSecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Financial Security, Inc