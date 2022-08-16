NewStore Rolls Out Omnichannel Shopping Experience for APP Group

APP Group's brands Mackage and SOIA & KYO have adopted the NewStore mPOS and OMS to modernize their retail operations

BOSTON and MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced APP Group has rolled out its technology in its Mackage and SOIA & KYO stores. By replacing its legacy POS with a complete mobile POS , the company has transformed the in-store experience for associates and shoppers. Additionally, the APP Group brands now use the NewStore OMS , which will enable core omnichannel capabilities such as endless aisle , store fulfillment , and inventory management .

APP Group has rolled out NewStore's omnichannel technology platform to transform the in-store shopping experience.

"Omnichannel is a game changer for our APP Group brands. We are already seeing the benefits of the NewStore platform through new features, like buy-online-ship-from-store, which are driving incremental sales and increasing revenue," said Patrick C. Elfassy, Executive Chairman, APP Group. "Our associates have also found NewStore to be extremely intuitive and they can get up and running in a few hours. In fact, spinning up a whole new store is so easy that we will be opening new locations in Europe earlier than expected."

APP Group is the Montreal-based parent company of the Mackage and SOIA & KYO brands. Both retailers offer a range of premium outerwear, handbags, and accessories that are sold throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Equipped with just an iPhone, Mackage and SOIA & KYO associates can now serve and check out customers anywhere on the store floor while accessing real-time, enterprise-wide inventory. Across the two brands, the NewStore platform is now live in 16 stores and three countries, including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with plans to scale in the months ahead.

"APP Group is the latest example of Canadian-born brands that are raising the bar for retail innovation," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "The only thing certain about the future of retail is its unpredictability. By rolling out NewStore, APP Group has set up Mackage and SOIA & KYO for whatever challenges the industry will face in the next 12 months and beyond."

Because NewStore is built on a microservices, API-first architecture, it seamlessly integrates with Shopify, APP Group's ecommerce platform, and Infor M3, its enterprise resource planning tool. This allows NewStore to be the source of truth for all customer, inventory, and order data. By giving employees access to this information in real-time, Mackage and SOIA & KYO can now:

Access real-time customer information, such as transactions across all channels, average transaction amount, and customer purchase activity,

Manage store inventory with guided workflows for fulfillment, receiving, transfers, and cycle counts,

Sell inventory from any store location or distribution center so products are never out of stock,

Increase customer convenience by combining store and endless aisle orders into a single transaction,

Route orders efficiently to reduce fulfillment time and cost while increasing customer satisfaction, and

Provide consistent and superior brand experiences across all touchpoints with ease.

About APP Group

APP Group is the Montreal based parent company of Mackage and SOIA & KYO brands. We are creators, wholesalers and retailers of luxurious and quality outerwear, handbags and accessories, sold to upscale retailers in over 20 countries throughout the world.

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

