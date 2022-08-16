Engaging Networks Launches Powerful Nonprofit Texting Tools

Nonprofits able to text supporters directly through dynamic all-in-one fundraising software

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaging Networks , a globally-trusted online fundraising and campaigning platform, will launch new texting capabilities, specifically designed for nonprofits and charities. The tools leverage a Twilio integration to support bulk sending of SMS and MMS messages to opted-in supporters and keyword management.

Nonprofits will be able to text supporters directly through Engaging Networks' dynamic all-in-one fundraising software.

"Many nonprofits can't afford the high cost to start a texting program or have to sparse data together in siloed systems to reach their supporters," said Dan Szymczak, Senior Director of Product at Engaging Networks. "Our new tools make texting more accessible and integrated for organizations to engage their supporters in seconds."

The new texting tools launch later this fall, just ahead of the 2022 year-end giving season. The tools build on innovative technology already available on the platform to enable features such as one-click donations and conditional content. In 2021, Twilio texting technology helped nonprofits send 17 billion messages across 195 countries. The addition of this important feature to Engaging Networks further positions the platform as the leading all-in-one digital engagement tool for nonprofits and charities.

The launch is part of a larger redesign of the platform's email suite to allow for multi-channel messaging, with an easy-to-use interface across technical levels. The integrated texting and email tools come in response to the evolving digital landscape and growing power of text as a key nonprofit engagement channel.

Layering rich data with advanced features, Engaging Networks' new messaging tools are designed to help nonprofits raise more money, win more campaigns, and instantly connect with their most loyal supporters.

To learn more about Engaging Networks' upcoming texting tools, please visit www.engagingnetworks.net/solutions/messaging .

About Engaging Networks: Engaging Networks is an innovative digital engagement technology platform with the ability to fully adapt to a nonprofit's fundraising and advocacy needs. Engaging Networks proudly works with a variety of important organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, National Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA and Amnesty International. To learn more, visit engagingnetworks.net .

