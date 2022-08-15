Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces 2022 Annual Meeting and Record Date

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) today announced that the Fund's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at 41 South High Street, 17th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

(PRNewsfoto/Vertical Capital Income Fund) (PRNewswire)

Shareholders of record of the Fund as of the close of business on August 31, 2022 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and at any adjournment thereof. The notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be mailed to shareholders on or about September 12, 2022. At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders of the Fund will be asked to re-elect one of the Trustees of the Fund and transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. For further details, please visit Vertical Capital Income Fund's website at vcif.us .

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) is an NYSE-listed closed-end fund that seeks monthly income by investing primarily in performing non-agency residential whole loans secured by real estate. As a secondary strategy the Fund aims to provide total return by acquiring performing residential loans at a discount to the unpaid principal balance (UPB). VCIF realizes capital gains as loans are paid off before maturity. For more information visit vcif.us and connect with the Fund on Twitter.

About Oakline Advisors, LLC

Oakline Advisors, LLC is the adviser to Vertical Capital Income Fund. Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based Behringer. Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion in assets through public and private fund structures. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.

Fund shares are identified by CUSIP 92535C104

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vertical Capital Income Fund