As the new Chief Operating Officer, David Shively will draw on his extensive industry experience to support the scaling of Equisoft's leadership position in financial services.

PHILADELPHIA and MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce the appointment of David Shively as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Shively succeeds retiring veteran Steeve Michaud who has spent 20 successful years propelling Equisoft forward and was a driving force behind its global expansion strategy.

Equisoft welcomes industry veteran David Shively as new COO (CNW Group/Equisoft) (PRNewswire)

An accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in managing on-premises and SaaS software solutions across global markets, David will be mainly responsible for overseeing Equisoft's global operations to continue its strategic expansion.

"Steeve has made an immense contribution to Equisoft over the past 20 years, and we would like to thank him and wish him a healthy and happy retirement," said Equisoft's CEO Luis Romero. "With David's proven track-record in driving superior operational efficiencies, achieving business growth, and delivering mission critical solutions to diverse markets such as Commercial Heath Insurance, Life & Annuity Insurance, and Property & Casualty Insurance, we are more than confident that our new COO will be equally successful in helping Equisoft further strengthen and expand its global presence."

Prior to joining Equisoft, David held several executive positions with reputed technology companies such as Oracle, CGI, Accenture, Wyde Corporation, and more recently as Vice President, Life & Annuity Platforms Business at EXL, where he was responsible for leading cross-functional teams supporting multiple SaaS and on-premises software platforms.

David holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Ohio State University.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

