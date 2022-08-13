Cantor Fitzgerald confirms the death of President Anshu Jain

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., ("Cantor") a leading global financial services firm, sadly confirmed today that Anshu Jain, its President, died overnight after battling a serious illness. Mr. Jain joined the firm January 2017.

Cantor Fitzgerald Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cantor Fitzgerald) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Howard Lutnick, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It is with profound sadness that today we confirm Anshu's passing. Anshu was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as President. He will be remembered as an extraordinary leader, partner, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all of us and by all who knew him. On behalf of all our partners and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Anshu's family and wish them peace and healing during this difficult time."

Among many other accomplishments throughout the entire group of companies, Anshu was instrumental in building and cultivating Cantor Fitzgerald's advisory and sales and trading businesses and played a fundamental role in directing the investment bank's Executive Committee.

Prior to joining Cantor, Mr. Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from June 2012 to June 2015 . He joined Deutsche Bank from Merrill Lynch in 1995. He was widely recognized for building the bank's markets business and for helping transform Deutsche Bank into a global universal bank with a leading investment banking franchise. Prior to that, he held various roles at Merrill Lynch and Kidder, Peabody & Co. He served on the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and, as an ardent conservationist, worked with global environmental and wildlife conservation groups.

Mr. Jain received his Bachelor's degree in Economics, with honors, from the University of Delhi and his MBA in Finance, Beta Gamma Sigma, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst .

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, asset management, commercial real estate and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.