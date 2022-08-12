InventHelp Inventor Presents Innovative Charcoal Cooker (DCD-175)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at a cookout and most of the food had to be prepared at home on a conventional stove the night before and transported to the park the next day. I thought there should be a convenient way to cook the food on-site during the cookout," said the inventor from Takoma Park, Md., "so I invented the OTIS SMART CHARCOAL COOKER. This invention would be easy for individuals to use at any location and store when not in use."

The patent-pending invention features a cooking device that can be used to cook foods such as rice, greens, sauces, etc. It can also be used to fry or boil foods. The portable design allows the device to be used at any outdoor location, at home, parks, picnic areas and other such remote locations. Additionally, it is small, compact and easy to transport and it is producible in two sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Washington sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

