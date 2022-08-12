Acadia GEM the Clean, All-Electric, and Fun Way to See Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park

New business offers a fleet of 45 rental cars in Acadia, seating two, four, or six passengers

BAR HARBOR, Maine, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadia GEM—a clean, all-electric, and fun way to explore Acadia National Park—has launched 45-car fleet, seating two, four, or six passengers per vehicle. Waev's GEM (Global Electric Motorcar) vehicles are 100 percent electric low-speed vehicles and legal on any paved road posted at 35MPH or less. They are made in the USA.

Acadia GEM began as an idea for a fun way to explore Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park in an easy-to-maneuver vehicle. Jeff Young and Eben Salvatore, co-owners of the new business, have lived on Mount Desert Island all their lives and have decades of experience accommodating visitors in Bar Harbor. They are excited with the idea of navigating through the busy summer streets of Bar Harbor and experiencing the beautiful island and Acadia National Park in a different way.

"Millions of people visit Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park every summer," said Jeff Young, co-owner of Acadia GEM. "Our fleet allows them a fully electric and fun way to explore the area. Our GEMs have a glass roof and removable doors, which really provides an amazing quiet and open-air Acadia experience."

Young added, "In order to reverse the direction our climate is heading, we all need to do our part. Acadia GEM is proud to provide our visitors the option of exploring Acadia while reducing emissions."

Those interested can book a GEM experience here. The company also offers a map of places to explore (see here).

"Since Acadia National Park is one of the most beautiful national parks in our nation, it is fitting that we do our part to protect its fragile environment. By offering electric vehicles, we can allow visitors to see the beauty of the park without damaging it for future generations," said Salvatore.

Salvatore added that in recent months they have seen a massive surge of interest from visitors and are confident in GEM becoming a go-to experience for all visitors to the park.

"Our fleet recently passed 40,000 miles for the season. It's exciting to think about how much air pollution we are preventing. Acadia GEM provides a clean and fun way for visitors to enjoy the beauty of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park without leaving a carbon footprint. In fact, this may be the only EV service of its kind in any national park in the country," said Salvatore.

Acadia GEM vehicle in Acadia National Park. (PRNewswire)

Exploring Acadia National Park in Acadia GEM all-electric vehicle. (PRNewswire)

Acadia GEM Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acadia GEM