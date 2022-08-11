Vena Receives Perfect Recommend Score in EPM Vendor Analysis

Vena Complete Planning receives highest ranking from Dresner Advisory Services in 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Study

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study conducted by Dresner Advisory Services. The Wisdom of Crowds EPM report is the result of a survey of customer sentiment toward their vendors; Overall Leaders are those companies that score the highest across 33 different criteria.

Vena Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vena) (PRNewswire)

"Vena Solutions' scores are above the overall sample, with key improvements across virtually all measures," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory. "It is best-in-class for overall value and is an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience Model and Vendor Credibility Model. It has a perfect recommend score."

Vena helps finance teams analyze, gain insights and report on business performance to help organizations forecast, plan, budget and report on their key performance indicators. Vena Complete Planning automates planning processes across departments and systems in human resources, marketing and sales, each of which can benefit from EPM for forecasting, budgeting and reporting, revenue planning, workforce planning, scenario analysis and beyond.

"We are proud to be the highest-rated vendor in the Dresner 2022 Wisdom of Crowds for EPM. Our ranking is a testament not only to the diligence of our engineering and product teams, but also to the dedication of our customer success specialists who ensure a positive customer experience for all Vena customers," said Vena Chief Technology Officer Hugh Cumming. "Receiving such high marks from our user community across all categories truly motivates us to continue to provide valuable solutions to help our customers Plan To Grow™."

The recognition by Dresner Advisory Services comes on top of a strong 2022 for Vena, which has experienced more than 40% growth , year to date, in both revenue and employee headcount. Vena was designated one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers by Mediacorp Canada, Inc. and received four Comparably Awards, Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Team in Q1, and Best CEOs for Diversity and Best CEOs for Women in Q2.

For more about the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study, please click here .

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

Media Contact

Jonathan Paul

Senior Director, Content & Communications, Vena

jpaul@venacorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vena