SFA Partners Names Bryan Yvon Director of Business Development

The nearly 30-year industry veteran will focus on increasing organic growth, recruiting high-quality financial advisors and the continued expansion of Strategic Blueprint, the firm's fast-growing RIA

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Partners (SFAP), a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors, announced today that it named Bryan Yvon as Director of Business Development. In his new position, Mr. Yvon will focus on bringing financial advisors into the SFA Partners community and promoting the organic growth of its existing professionals.

He will report to Jamie Mackay, SFA Partners Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Mackay was named to that role earlier this year.

Mr. Yvon is a longtime financial services industry veteran, starting in 1994 as a financial advisor at Allmerica Financial. Later, he embarked on a distinguished wholesaling career in 1998 with a stint at The Phoenix Funds.

From there, he spent more than two decades wholesaling across the Southeast for some of the largest asset managers in the country, including Transamerica, Prudential and WP Carey. Mr. Yvon most recently served as Director of Investment Relations at BC Partners.

Mackay said, "I'm thrilled to welcome Bryan to the SFA Partners community. His experience, not only as a wholesaler but as an advisor, makes him a perfect fit to accelerate our current growth trajectory. I look forward to partnering with him as he works to bring aboard new advisors and expand Strategic Blueprint, which has fast become a go-to destination for growth-focused, advice-based independent financial professionals."

SFA Partners has a wide range of affiliation options. Advisors can join as registered representatives or hybrid advisors via The Strategic Financial Alliance or as Register Investment Advisors through Strategic Blueprint, which has doubled its assets under management in the past two full years, growing from approximately $800 million to $1.6 billion.

Launched in 2017, Strategic Blueprint caters to entrepreneurial-minded independent advisors who want to grow their advisory businesses but don't want to deal with the time commitment, complexities and risks associated with running their own RIA firms.

Mr. Yvon said, "After 24 years of wholesaling, I'm excited to take on this new challenge. SFA Partners has a strong reputation in the industry and a very compelling story that I cannot wait to share with the marketplace. I think my skill set, extensive experience and contacts will allow me to hit the ground running, so I look forward to working with Jamie, existing advisors and recruits to not only reach but exceed the ambitious growth goals we have set for ourselves."

SFA Partners provides shared services for The Strategic Financial Alliance, Strategic Blueprint, and SFA Insurance Services.

About SFA Partners

SFA Partners provides shared services to a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisors. SFA Partners includes The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (SFA), member FINRA/SIPC, a broker-dealer and investment adviser; Strategic Blueprint, LLC, a registered investment adviser; and SFA Insurance Services. Our wide breadth of services enables us to support a variety of advisor business models. Parent company, SFA Holdings, Inc. is owned by advisors, employees, and individual investors. SFA is a privately owned independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser, which serves approximately 150 independent financial advisors across the country, collectively supporting approximately $6 billion in advisory and brokerage assets as of March 31, 2022. Strategic Blueprint provides independent advisors the advantages of having their own RIA but none of the hassles through a range of services, including turnkey compliance, supervisory and back-office support; expert due diligence; an integrated technology stack; and a broad universe of asset management services. SFA Insurance Services provides advisors access to insurance solutions, supporting their ability to address the risk management needs of their clients.

