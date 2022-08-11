Imagine Robotify Rolls Out New Features for Back-to-School

Award-Winning Computer Science Learning Product Teaches the Language of Tomorrow to Students of Today

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced new features for its newest product, Imagine Robotify. Designed to align with Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) standards, Imagine Robotify is a browser-based computer science learning platform that uses virtual, animated robots to teach coding to students in Grades 3-8 and beyond in an engaging, fun, and accessible way.

Our Imagine Robotify team has found ways to make teaching computer science and coding more accessible and affordable

"At Imagine Learning, we are at the forefront of innovation, helping schools and families provide opportunity and access for learners," said Jeff Pendleton, SVP and General Manager of Supplemental and Intervention. "Since acquiring Robotify, our inventive team has found more ways to make teaching computer science and coding even more accessible and affordable."

Imagine Robotify is a browser-based digital solution designed to teach coding using the world's best computer science simulator. The platform offers learners the freedom and creativity they need to realize their original ideas and, in the process, develop their capacity for communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity. Imagine Robotify provides students with the ability to master coding and computer science skills and apply their critical thinking to robotics, math, and science through project- and game-based learning. Students have access to more than 1,000 different coding activities and games, including 24/7 access to the latest virtual robots without having to ever purchase physical hardware.

Features and Benefits Include:

Best-in-class browser-based 3D robotics simulator, eliminating the need for expensive equipment to allow access and affordability to a much wider population of learners and teachers worldwide

All new user interface

One-stop shop of teacher resources and tools to instruct students

Project-based learning using Blockly and Python that applies knowledge to build, reuse, edit and analyze code to solve problems

New virtual robotics games to reinforce learning

New customization feature enables teachers to assign specific lessons and challenges to a class

Both coding and non-coding content for a full computer science curriculum

Available in both English and Spanish, as well as French, Japanese, Korean, and Turkish

New assessment and reporting tools to manage and track student performance as well as effectiveness of the program

In June, Imagine Robotify won the 2022 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution. "Our mission has always been to show more students the power of computer science and coding," said Adam Dalton, co-founder and CEO of Imagine Robotify. "Receiving a prestigious CODiE Award is further proof that Imagine Robotify is making a difference and helping to empower equitable learning breakthroughs for all students."

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 15 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

