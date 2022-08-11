Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the investment adviser to the AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (the "Fund"), in consultation with AlphaClone, Inc., the Fund's sponsor, has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of ETF Series Solutions Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Fund pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Fund is expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about August 31, 2022 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units on August 19, 2022, and the last day of trading the Fund's shares on the CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc. will be August 30, 2022. From August 19, 2022 through August 30, 2022, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions.

In anticipation of the liquidation of the Fund, the Fund will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, starting on August 12, 2022 all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Fund's stated investment strategy, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. This distribution is a taxable event. In addition, this payment to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. For the Fund's ordinary income and capital gains distributions, if any, shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 will be paid on or about September 1, 2022. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

If you would like additional information, please call 1-800-617-0004 or visit https://www.alphaclonefunds.com/.

Fund shareholders of record as of the record date are eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution. The Fund will liquidate and pay dividends to shareholders of record on the pay date.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

