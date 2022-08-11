Annexus Health Leadership Team Expands With the Addition of Barry Winseck as Chief of Service Delivery, Adparo®

Winseck now leads Adparo®, the services division within Annexus Health

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced the recent addition of Barry Winseck as Chief of Service Delivery for Adparo®, the company's services division.

In his career of 35 years, including 20 years within the healthcare space, Winseck has contributed to the success of organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. In his new role with Annexus Health, he is responsible for engaging customers, identifying growth strategies, overseeing and managing budget, and developing robust operational plans to optimize the performance of the Adparo® business unit.

"We're thrilled to have Barry on board," said Brad Frazier, Co-Founder and President of Annexus Health. "His results-driven approach, enthusiasm, and genuine compassion for patients and their families are already making an impact here. I'm excited to see where his leadership takes Adparo®."

Launched in 2021 to a robust market response, Adparo® offers customized administrative support to help provider organizations manage the patient access journey. The Adparo® team of experienced financial counselors leverages the Annexus Health platform, AssistPoint®, to enhance the overall patient access workflow, thus helping to secure more financial assistance for more patients while improving the revenue stream and administrative output for the provider organization.

"We launched Adparo® after hearing time and time again from our provider customers that they simply lacked the resources—including human resources—to effectively manage the patient access journey," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "The explosive demand for Adparo® in the past year, as well as the over $2.2 billion in patient financial assistance we have helped to process, has made it clear that we have truly risen to the challenge of what was a tremendous unmet need. As Chief of Service Delivery, Barry will be instrumental in the continued growth and success of Adparo®."

"I am extremely honored and excited to join the Annexus Health team, as I too share Joe and Brad's passion for improving and simplifying healthcare," said Winseck. "Streamlining the process of connecting patients with much-needed assistance serves as a daily reminder of how the work we perform impacts the lives of others. I am greatly humbled by the opportunity to serve in a role responsible for such meaningful results."

