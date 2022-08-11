AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstract Acceptance for Podium Presentation at Plastic Surgery: The Meeting 2022

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that an abstract, entitled, "Experience in Complex Outpatient Plastic Surgery Procedures Using Sufentanil Sublingual Tablets" has been accepted for podium presentation at Plastic Surgery: The Meeting 2022, taking place October 27-30, 2022 in Boston, MA.

The abstracts will be presented at the meeting and run from Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:30 pm until Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET. The time of the podium presentation is currently pending, but will be posted on the Investors/Events section of the AcelRx website once that information becomes available. The presentation will be conducted as in-person event only with no virtual or replay option made available.

About Plastic Surgery: The Meeting 2022

Plastic Surgery: The Meeting brings together plastic surgeons from countries around the globe. This annual event is the premier educational and networking event of the year for both domestic and international plastic surgeons, and is considered to serve as the annual meeting of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). ASPS is the largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world representing 94% of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the U.S. including more than 11,000 plastic surgeons worldwide. ASPS is considered a global institution and leading authority on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The meeting also convenes members of The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF), the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons (ASMS), and the World Society for Simulation Surgery.

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg

DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO® in Europe, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile, when delivered sublingually, avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. DZUVEO has been approved by the European Medicines Agency and AcelRx's European commercialization partner, Aguettant, will market the drug in Europe.

This release is intended for investors only. For more information, including important safety information and black box warning for DSUVIA, please visit www.DSUVIA.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The product candidates include: Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings; two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant; Niyad™, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; and LTX-608, for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis. DZUVEO is an approved product in Europe.

This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

AcelRx logo. (PRNewsFoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.