United Digestive Completes 'Project United': Operational Excellence for Partner Practices

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, a leading physician practice management company focused on gastroenterology, today announced the completion of 'Project United', an enterprise-wide initiative that consolidates operating systems for partner practices. United Digestive is proud to be the first GI practice management organization to offer this unified solution to partners on a large scale.

'Project United' ensures that every partner practice benefits from leveraging a common suite of technology platforms including: a single electronic health record (EHR), practice management system, human resources information system (HRIS), revenue cycle management, payer contracting, a centralized patient service/call center, and standard procurement software, to name a few, while physician partners retain full clinical autonomy. This ambitious company-wide approach is a result of the dyad leadership spearheaded by United Digestive's CEO and President: Mark Gilreath and Neal C. Patel, MD, respectively.

"Practices joining us are doing so to take advantage of our unique model, and we are thrilled that they are all now operating as one," said Gilreath. "Deep integration on such a large scale is extremely difficult to execute; Dr. Patel and I are so thankful for the tremendous dedication of our management team and partner practices in making 'Project United' a success."

Dr. Patel added, "The value of United Digestive's uniquely integrated platform creates the opportunity for partner practices to optimize functionality while maintaining their brand identity. Streamlining processes has been very beneficial, not only for our providers and team members but for our patients as well. From an improved patient experience via a common EHR, to ease of scheduling through the patient service/call center – it's a win across the board."

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to allow them to focus on providing the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with 21 ASCs and over 200 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

