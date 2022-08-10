Qardio Welcomes New Board Members and Chairman as the Company Continues to Launch Disruptive Technology

The brand is pivoting its mission in healthcare and is eager to see the continued growth it will make with these new additions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio, a leader in connected care with predictive insight for a changing world, is proud to welcome new members to its board: new Chairman Gregory Rich, and board members Dr. David Steinhaus and Leopoldo Zambeletti.

Taking over as chairman is Gregory Rich, who has held various positions in the healthcare industry, including Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, and was most recently the President and CEO of Grifols Inc.

"Qardio is currently paving the way in regard to patient healthcare," says Rich. "I am honored to continue my work as Chairman in order to further provide better patient care and improve patient outcomes."

Joining the board of directors is Dr. David Steinhaus. Steinhaus's vast experience and previous leadership roles include Vice President and General Manager of Heart Failure and Chief Medical Officer of Cardiac Rhythm Management with Medtronic, as well as being a practicing electrophysiologist, and management of medical practices.

"The progress Qardio has made in improving its presence in global healthcare has been impressive. I am pleased to be able to help oversee the company's success," says Dr. Steinhaus.

Also joining the board is Leopoldo Zambeletti, who has been working in the healthcare sector for nearly 30 years, starting his career at JP Morgan, where he led the Healthcare Investment Banking business in EMEA. He is an independent advisor, executing corporate finance deals for companies worldwide. He sits on various boards and private companies.

Currently, Qardio is pivoting its mission to bring improved healthcare not only to consumers but to the healthcare industry as a whole. Most recently, the brand has further expanded its global footprint with recent product developments, such as QardioDirect, and QardioCore.

"I am honored to have such a world class team on the board of directors", says Mike Alvarez, CEO. "Qardio continues to launch wearable technology utilizing cloud based Artificial Intelligence to help patients and providers stay healthy. Our recent launches of QardioDirect, an innovative remote vitals monitoring platform and QardioCore, the only FDA approved ambulatory ECG holter and extended holter with dry electrode technology, is just the beginning of an exciting growth period for Qardio."

Qardio is a medical technology company that operates at the intersection of cardiology and remote monitoring. Qardio's suite of solutions provides improved outcomes for care providers and their patients across a range of care modalities via improved workflows and diagnostic yields, reduced cost, and ease of use. Founded in 2012, Qardio's primary mission is to improve outcomes for adults living with a chronic heart condition, through simplified monitoring and diagnosis. QardioDirect, the remote patient monitoring service is equally suited to primary care and to discrete applications in hypertension, cardiovascular disease, obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, post-surgical care and other chronic care conditions. Our award-winning solutions are available via medical channels and select consumer channels, to deliver the greatest impact.

