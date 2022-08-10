Nevadans Gain Easier Cross-State Travel Option & Exciting Connection Options with Spirit Airlines' Nonstop Service in Reno

Twice, daily service kicks off today with nonstop flights to Las Vegas and ticket giveaways

Photos and video available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) bright yellow planes soared over Reno's shining neon lights today as the carrier launched its new, nonstop service at Reno–Tahoe International Airport (RNO). The nonstop route to Las Vegas (LAS) operates twice daily, offering a convenient and affordable alternative to driving between the two popular Nevada destinations or pricier airline options. From Las Vegas, Reno travelers can also enjoy easy connections to 19 cities across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"It's an exciting time to add Reno to our growing route map as Guests increasingly look to enjoy destinations with world-class outdoor recreation options, like those available in and around The Biggest Little City in the World," said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines and President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation. "We look forward to serving our Guests in Northwest Nevada with high-value travel options and the Reno community through our Foundation."

To mark the new service, Spirit is hosting a Las Vegas Flyaway for Reno Guests. One lucky winner will get a pair of tickets to fly on Spirit's new, nonstop route to Las Vegas, including complimentary roundtrip airfare, bags, seat selection and Shortcut Boarding. Winners will also enjoy a three-night stay at Treasure Island and a pair of tickets to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, provided in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Participants can enter now through August 31 at spirit.com/flyaway.

"We're thrilled that our partners at Spirit Airlines are continuing to expand nonstop service to Las Vegas with three new routes," said H. Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "The addition of these new flights is extremely exciting as we welcome visitors to explore all that's new in the sports and entertainment capital of the world. From stunning new resorts and meeting spaces to spectacular new entertainment offerings and the most anticipated international sports special events, Las Vegas continues to flourish."

Las Vegas is one of Spirit's largest airport operations with around 70 flights each day, which now provides one-stop options between RNO and 19 cities across the airline's route map. Spirit is the second-largest carrier by departing seats at LAS this year.

Spirit Airlines Connection Options to/from RNO:

Atlanta (ATL) Houston (IAH) Orange County (SNA) San Antonio (SAT)* Charlotte (CLT) Los Angeles (LAX) Orlando (MCO) San Diego (SAN) Chicago (ORD) Louisville (SDF) Phoenix (PHX) Seattle (SEA) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Newark (EWR) Portland (PDX) Tampa (TPA) Detroit (DTW) Oakland (OAK) Sacramento (SMF)



*Service launching November 17, 2022

"The routes to LAS from RNO provided by Spirit offer more options for our region, which is great news for northern Nevada," said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. "Spirit is a wonderful addition to the RNO family and we welcome them to this exciting time in our history as we offer Reno-Tahoe more airlines and non-stop destinations than we've ever had before."

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the carrier's entrance into Reno with a $20,000 donation to Urban Roots. The Reno-based nonprofit organization strives to change the way communities eat and learn through garden-based education, building healthy habits and a respect for the environment. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations like Urban Roots that have a meaningful social impact on one of its three key pillars: Children and Families, Service Members, and the Environment.

"We have had our sights trained on the ground beneath us and what it can produce for learners of all ages in the region. The generous donation from Spirit Airlines was a delightful surprise," said Jenny Angius, Executive Director of Development and Operations. "Our advocates in the air have given us a gift that will amplify our organization's ability to drive sustainability practices, and as both of our organizations work to minimize adverse effects to the planet, we can't wait to demonstrate in real time the ways their support change lives for our constituents."

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, and Aviation Maintenance Technicians. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The entrance into Reno demonstrates Spirit's continued commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery this year, and 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023.

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

