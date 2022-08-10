Lavva Plant-Based Yogurt Announces Strategic Partnership with Next In Natural

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based yogurt company Lavva announces it has been acquired by lead operating partner Next in Natural, in concert with Lavva Founder and Chief Growth Officer Liz Fisher. The new alliance brings forth a team of strategic investors, including David Heller, Art Wrubel, and David Blitzer. In addition, Jeff Lichtenstein has been appointed Chief Volcanic Officer (CEO). Lichtenstein's years of experience in the natural CPG category helped launch and scale companies such as Chobani, Stumptown, and Hu, amongst others, as the founder and CEO of Gourmet Guru, later acquired by UNFI.

"Lavva is what's next in natural – delicious and nutritious plant-based products aligned with consumer demand for clean, whole food, functional, regenerative ingredients, and convenience," states Lichtenstein. "Joining forces with these outstanding partners allows us to fortify the supply chain to keep up with demand and to produce additional innovation."

The future of the plant-based yogurt market is promising, with total revenues projected to hit $3.6B by *2026 (Research & Markets). Lavva is well positioned to capitalize on this surging segment with its unique offering that eliminates the use of gums, oils, flavors, and added sugar. It is a rich, creamy, nutrient-dense blend of pili nuts, coconut, and young plantains, with naturally occurring prebiotics and probiotics making it a gut health powerhouse. Lavva gets its name from the nutrient-dense volcanic soil in which the pili nut grows.

"We are on track to propel the company's growth by leveraging Next In Natural's expertise in production, R&D, business development, and marketing, which will help us evolve and reach new audiences. Our goal is to become known and trusted as one of the few truly healthy and delicious foods at the grocery store that doesn't still have its leaves attached," adds Liz Fisher.

About Next in Natural

Next in Natural is a Brooklyn, New York-based venture studio that helps invest in and operate emerging natural CPG companies focused on sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

About Lavva

Lavva is on a mission to realize the full potential of plant-based foods made without compromise. Powered by the regenerative pili nut, Lavva is the only yogurt that is Paleo and Plantricious Certified made fresh using only whole, unprocessed raw ingredients to support a healthy metabolism, digestion, and immune function.

Lavva is available exclusively at visionary retailers and D2C partners seeking to elevate their yogurt selection.

For More Information:

Contact: Hello@LovveLavva.com visit www.lovvelavva.com or follow the company @LovveLavva .

