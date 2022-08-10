JVM Realty Corp. Acquires The Bevy Luxury Apartment Community near Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has acquired The Bevy, a 175-unit luxury apartment community in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

"We are honored to add another acclaimed luxury multifamily community to our growing portfolio," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty Corp. "The Brown Deer area is undergoing major transformations that will bring increased market interest, and we expect The Bevy's top-notch amenities and location in a charming, pedestrian-friendly village will position it as a perennial favorite for renters."

Located at 8600 N. Deerwood Drive in a historic section of Brown Deer, The Bevy offers layouts ranging from studios to 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhomes with a den. Apartments are in elevator-serviced buildings with underground parking and the townhomes offer direct access two-car garages. In-unit amenities are on par with single-family homes and include stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, luxurious bathrooms with cultured marble counters, spacious walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryers, a smart home thermostat and private patios or balconies.

Built in 2021, the 4.75-acre community provides residents with a host of community activities including a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor terrace with grilling stations, 24-hour package room, storage lockers, a dog park and a pet spa. A new community-oriented gathering space will soon be completed across the street that features a beer garden, the Village Square, Farmer's Market, and direct access to Oak Leaf Trail system, a 135-mile biking and hiking trail at least a quarter of which hugs the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan.

The property is 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee and provides residents with convenient access to the area's award-winning healthcare providers and major employers including 14 Fortune 1000 manufacturers, banks and service organizations. The area is currently undergoing a $19 million road improvement project that will enhance traffic circulation in the immediate area.

With this latest acquisition, JVM now owns and manages two apartment communities in Wisconsin, and 21 communities throughout the Midwest.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.4 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

