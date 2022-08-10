CHS Foundation to award $75,000 in grants to teachers for agriculture projects

Initiative now accepting applications as CHS Foundation celebrates 75 years of developing ag talent nationwide

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 75 years, the CHS Foundation has helped develop the next generation of ag leaders for lifelong success. In honor of this milestone, the foundation is awarding $75,000 in grants for K-12 teachers to implement a project at their school that will engage students in experiential agricultural education.

Megan Seifert, an ag ed teacher and FFA Director at Melrose High School, and students in Melrose, Minn. (PRNewswire)

"Throughout the years, it's the people who have transformed our contributions into life-changing impact for young leaders in agriculture, and teachers have played a major role," says Nanci Lilja, president of the CHS Foundation. "We are proud of the teachers who put many of these contributions to work, and we're thrilled that these grants will continue to support their efforts."

Funds will be awarded for projects that have a strong tie to agriculture and clearly demonstrate how they will engage students in agricultural topics. Teachers are encouraged to dream big, but ideas include implementing a new ag class or pathway or purchasing agriculture equipment for hands-on learning.

Written and video submissions will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2022. First place will be awarded $20,000, second place will receive $15,000 and third place will receive $10,000. An additional 12 finalists will be selected and each receive $2,500. The top three teacher finalists will travel all expenses paid to the CHS Annual Meeting, held in Minneapolis from Dec. 1-2, 2022, to present their idea to a live audience. First, second and third place winners will be decided during live voting by the annual meeting's attendees.

Additional details:

The initiative is open to any K-12 educators in a CHS trade territory ( Idaho , Illinois , Indiana , Iowa , Kansas , Minnesota , Missouri , Montana , Nebraska , North Dakota , Oklahoma , Ohio , Oregon , South Dakota , Texas , Washington , Wisconsin , and Wyoming ).

Applications must be submitted by a teacher, and applicants must have school administration approval for the project.

"Over the span of 75 years, the CHS Foundation has contributed nearly $84 million to help build a strong agriculture talent pipeline for the future," says Lilja. "The last 75 years of giving would be nothing without strong educators and students involved in agriculture, and together the next 75 years will be just as bright."

For more information about the program, visit https://www.chsfoundation.org/teacher-grants. To apply for a grant, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TN6B7K6.

About the CHS Foundation

The CHS Foundation, funded by charitable gifts from CHS Inc., is focused on developing a new generation of agriculture leaders for life-long success. Together, with our partners, we are igniting innovation and driving excellence in agriculture education, cultivating high-impact programs for rural youth and accelerating potential for careers in agriculture. Learn more at chsfoundation.org.

