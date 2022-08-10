Barchart Digitizes Grain Trading Workflows with Marketplace Apps 2.0

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Barchart announces Marketplace Apps 2.0, the latest enhancement to its AgTech platform which powers over 2,000 grain facilities across North America. This next-generation release of agribusiness mobile apps , continues Barchart's client-focused mission to help digitize the buying and selling of grain between agribusinesses and their producers.

Through Marketplace Apps, Barchart connects producers directly into merchandiser workflows, by linking producer-facing apps to the cmdtyView grain trading platform; which is already a fixture on merchandiser desktops. This simplifies and streamlines grain trading workflows for agribusinesses, providing them with increased operational efficiency.

"Since the initial release of Marketplace Apps, we've seen rapid adoption of Barchart's Ag platform from leading agribusinesses that are looking to digitize their workflows. Our upgraded apps are the next evolution of this offering," said Barchart CSO Keith Petersen. "The value proposition is clear, the Barchart platform allows agribusiness clients to originate, contract, sign, and hedge grain in a fully digital environment."

Using Barchart's best-in-class connectivity network, these digital workflows seamlessly sync to and from each agribusinesses ERP system - allowing producers to see their contracts and scale tickets in Marketplace, and new grain contracts and hedges to flow directly into the ERP system.

This paves the way for producers and merchandisers to move grain faster, establish stronger producer affinity, and grow their businesses with a more digitized workflow.

"The next generation of producers need access to key information that allows them to make informed decisions about their operation," says Michelle Howard, Head of Ag Strategy and Business Development at Barchart. "Marketplace connects producers to their merchandisers, allowing producers to monitor their crop from delivery to market and play a more active role in the success of their operation."

As the leading provider of data and workflow solutions to the agribusiness community, Barchart is committed to providing tools that make grain buying and selling more accessible than ever before. With grain bid management solutions, branded Marketplace Apps, and a best-in-class commodity trading and analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro - Barchart provides grain elevators with the most comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions to grow their business.

Learn more about Marketplace this September at Barchart's Summer Ag Series in Chicago . To schedule a demo, please click here .

