Protiviti Offers Virtual 'Innovating Audit' CPE Day

Experts will discuss the latest audit trends, technologies and industry innovations during September 8 virtual conference
WHAT:
Global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is hosting an educational virtual CPE day, featuring 15 sessions and more than 40 speakers.
WHEN:
September 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. PDT
WHO:
For internal audit and other professionals in finance, IT and operations with a focus on risk and controls
DETAILS:
Sessions include:
Overcoming Internal Audit Risks - Panel Discussion
Agile Audit
Driving Innovation in Internal Audit
ESG Update: Finance and Internal Audit's Evolving Role
The Future of Work is Here: Opportunities and Innovation
Cybersecurity Trends
Fraud and Integrity Risk
Tech-Enabled Auditing
Recruiting and Retention
Consumer Products and Services: The Auditing of E-Commerce and Loyalty Programs
Energy: Identifying and Measuring Operational Technology Security Risks Through Internal Audit
Financial Services: Managing Quality in This Dynamic Environment
Healthcare: Post-Pandemic Vulnerabilities Driving Fraud, Waste and Abuse in 2022
Manufacturing and Distribution: Supply Chain Resiliency and What This Means for Internal Audit
Tech, Media and Telecom: Top Risks – Where Are We Now and What's to Come?
HOW:
To learn more and register for this complimentary event, please visit here.
Protiviti is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org. For more information regarding refund, complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact our offices via email at cpeprograms@protiviti.com. Program Level: Basic; Prerequisites: None; Advanced Preparation: None; Delivery Method: Group Internet Based; Field of Study: Accounting, Audit, Information Technology.
